

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $43 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $53 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $6.74 billion from $6.77 billion last year.



United Natural Foods earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.18 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $6.74 Bln vs. $6.77 Bln last year.



