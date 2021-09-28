Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences to Update Investors on Recent Accomplishments, Year-End Goals, Plans for Accelerating Revenue Growth, and Path to Profitability in 2022

Company to Present this Week at the Benzinga Healthcare and Emerging Growth Small Cap Conferences

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, and food & beverage industries, today announced that the Company has accepted invitations to present at this week's Benzinga Healthcare and Emerging Growth Small Cap Conferences. These real-time, interactive investor conferences will feature presentations from multiple up-and-coming, innovative, and exciting small cap companies.

PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, will present a corporate overview - including a discussion of its resurgent revenue growth in 2021, the potential impact of the anticipated commercial release of its revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform, its impending acquisition of assets of a global eco-friendly agrochemicals company, and its planned up-list to a U.S. national stock exchange. Mr. Schumacher's presentation information is below:

Emerging Growth Conference

DATE: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

TIME: 10:30 am EDT

PRESENTATION: Video Webcast

REGISTER (free): To Register for the Emerging Growth Conference, Click Here

Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

DATE: Thursday, September 30, 2021

TIME: 10:30 am EDT

PRESENTATION: Video Webcast

REGISTER (free): To Register for the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference, Click Here

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g.,oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

