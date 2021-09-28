Transparency Market Research: Epileptic Seizures Treatment Market is expected to Cross US$ 1.77 Billion by 2030 End, Says TMR

- Expanding knowledge of new routes of administration for medications and R&D by pharmaceuticals to explore novel targets for treatment to reduce prevalence of epileptic seizures

- Advancements in therapeutic approaches for managing recurrent seizures to improve the quality of life of patient population

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous technological advancements in the diagnosis and evaluation of seizures and epilepsy have laid the groundwork for effective approaches for managing the prevalence of disorders due to recurrent seizures. Coupled with this, the growing understanding of pathophysiology of the disorders and burden of psychosocial comorbidities in the patient cohort have greatly influenced research directions over the years. The unmet need for syndrome-specific therapeutic interventions opens up incredible opportunities for more R&D in the epileptic seizures treatment market.

Advancements in differential diagnosis and growing array of minimally invasive therapies & medications have propelled the epileptic seizures treatment market. The growing acceptance of MRI-guided laser ablation will offer potentially lucrative opportunities. By 2030, the global valuation of the epileptic seizures treatment is expected to cross US$ 1.77 Bn. The demand for effective medications and nonsurgical intervention in providing seizure-free life has extended the market outlook.

Relentless efforts by the healthcare sector to increase access to a range of epileptic seizures treatments, particularly in the target population in low and middle-income countries have enriched the value chain of market players. During the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine services proved helpful in meeting the urgent care needs of patients with epilepsy. Telemedicine will remain relevant in remote management to monitor patients with impaired vital parameters after the seizure, and in identifying risks of convulsive seizures in patients with diabetes and heart diseases.

Key Findings of Epileptic Seizures Treatment Market Study

Antiepileptic Drugs Hold Vast Market Potential Underpinned by Commercialization of Diazepam: Benzodiazepine has emerged as an effective antiepileptic drug that as demonstrated its role in the treatment of seizures, especially when used in combination with other drugs. The growing acceptance of diazepam as one of the first-line anti-epileptic medications for continuing and recurrent seizures has generated sizable revenue streams for market players, finds the TMR study on the epileptic seizures treatment market. Research on novel drug targets have nudged players in the epileptic seizures treatment market to pioneer in the development of safer syndrome-specific therapeutic interventions.

Prevalence of Status Epilepticus Presents Significant R&D Avenues to Market Players: The prevalence of status epilepticus has spurred clinical studies on understanding the underlying mechanism, notably the novel etiological and genetic factors. The long-term consequences of status epilepticus especially the massive neuronal injury are fueling research in meeting the needs of the patient population. Pharmaceutical companies are striving to launch medications that boost the success rate of the treatment of status epilepticus in general and in cases that present medical emergencies.

The pressing need for novel targets that can help in the development of therapies for reducing the likelihood of seizure occurrence is another important factor. Treatments for status epilepticus accounted for a leading market share in 2019. A range of intravenous benzodiazepines holds promising clinical potential. The growing understanding of new routes of administration is boosting the epileptic seizures treatment market outlook. Nasal has emerged as a popular choice for administering medications, and the segment is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to players during the forecast period, notes the market study on epileptic seizures treatment.

Epileptic Seizures Treatment Market: Key Drivers

Awareness about epilepsy-associated comorbidities has fueled demand for new biomarkers in diagnosis. This has intensified the demand for better therapeutic interventions for diagnosed cases. Advancements in methods used for diagnosing epileptic seizures, notably in brain imaging technologies, are boosting growth prospects.

Epilepsy has emerged as a major public health concern, and refractory epilepsy has been of particular concern. This has expanded the horizon for companies researching on therapies for this common neurological disorder.

Epileptic Seizures Treatment Market: Competition Dynamics

The epileptic seizures treatment market is characterized by a fair degree of fragmentation in terms of number of players holding market shares. Some of the key players in the market are Veriton Pharma., Neurelis, Inc., Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apotex, Inc., Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline.

Global Epileptic Seizures Treatment Market: Segmentation

Epileptic Seizures Treatment Market, by Therapeutic

Midazolam



Alprazolam



Diazepam



Lorazepam



Phenytoin



Fosphenytoin



Others

Epileptic Seizures Treatment Market, by Type

Repetitive Seizures



Status Epilepticus



Convulsive Status Epilepticus





Non-convulsive Status Epilepticus



Others

Epileptic Seizures Treatment Market, by Route of Administration

Oral/Buccal



Rectal



Nasal



Parenteral

Epileptic Seizures Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Epileptic Seizures Treatment Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

