Conceived for rooftop applications, the module is also available in a full-black version with a power output of 390 W. It features a temperature coefficient is -0.29% per degree Celsius.Chinese PV module maker Longi has announced it will showcase a new solar module for rooftop applications at the Solar Solutions International event which is currently taking place in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands. The Hi-RO Onyx panel is based on monocrystalline half-cut cells and has a power conversion efficiency of 22.2%. The module is available in a full-black version with a power output of 390 W, and a standard ...

