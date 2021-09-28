Backwoods BC Bud signs onto first-of-a-kind program that will offer the services craft cannabis growers need to enter the retail market

Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - True Leaf Brands Inc. (CSE: MJ) (OTC Pink: TRLFF) (FSE: TLAA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company"), in a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") dated for reference September 15, 2021, has signed Backwoods BC Bud to its new path-to-market program for micro-cultivators. The program will offer quality assurance and regulatory guidance, microbial remediation, craft-compliant hand packaging lines, and national distribution support.

To launch the program, True Leaf is teaming up with one of Canada's leading female master growers. Tara Kirkpatrick owns and operates Backwoods BC Bud, a Prince George-based micro-cultivation heritage farm.

"True Leaf is thrilled to kick off our new program with Tara and her team at Backwoods BC Bud," said Darcy Bomford, CEO of True Leaf. "We look forward to nurturing more relationships with the craft cannabis community as we secure clients for our path-to-market services at our Lumby facility."

"True Leaf's path-to-market program is a solution to the many restrictions and obstacles which prevent micro-cultivators from bringing their products to market," said Tara Kirkpatrick, owner of Backwoods BC Bud. "True Leaf's services and expertise will provide us with an efficient and economical path to market so we can focus on doing what we love - growing craft cannabis."

"It is our opinion that micro-class licensing represents the fastest-growing segment within the federal system," said Andrew Gordon, Vice President of Strategic Growth at True Leaf. "There are now more than 50 micro-cultivators licensed in British Columbia, over 200 across Canada, with hundreds more in the queue."

Andrew continued, "It is our observation consumer demand is high for locally sourced, craft-grown products, but small-scale growers are still facing tremendous challenges getting their products listed and on the shelf in retail stores across Canada. True Leaf's path-to-market program represents an innovative solution that creates appealing and sustainable economic opportunities for the craft cannabis community."

The MOU provides for the parties to share in the resulting gross profits generated by sales of Backwoods BC Bud products. As a result, the monetary value of the MOU is unknown at this time. The MOU terminates on the earlier of the execution of a definitive agreement replacing the MOU, mutual agreement of the parties, or December 31, 2021.

