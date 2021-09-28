The lowest bid came in at €0.0618/kWh and was offered for a 23 MW wind farm. The lowest bid for PV technology was €0.0639/kWh. All bids were slightly below the ceiling price of €0.07/kWh.Italian energy agency the Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) allocated 593.3 MW of renewables capacity in the country's sixth clean energy auction for projects with capacities above 1 MW. The procurement exercise was once again under-subscribed as the government had initially hoped to assign 2 GW of new projects. The GSE awarded 297.6 MW of solar capacity across 22 locations. These projects have capacities ...

