Crux Informatics: Crux Adds Dan Lynn To Lead Product and Scale Its Enterprise Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Crux Informatics (Crux), the end-to-end platform for external data integration and operations, today announced that veteran product leader Dan Lynn has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Product. Dan brings 20 years of experience in the data science industry to help Crux build upon its leading external data integration solution.

"Crux has already built some incredible capabilities to deliver external datasets to its customers. One of my goals is to enable greater self-service, so that we can empower data consumers with the assets they need, when they need it, how they need it, which means a special focus on user experience. I feel Crux has the best data integration model on the market, but I'm excited for us to make our external data integration capabilities even more accessible and intuitive for our enterprise clients," said Dan.

Dan joins Crux from Precisely, where he led product strategy and user experience for a complex portfolio of data management products. In 2017, Hitachi Ventara tapped Dan to serve as vice president and chief technology officer of its Product & Engineering team, where he oversaw product strategy, architecture, and user experience for several of the company's hardware and software products. His experience in agile development and SaaS platform architecture will be a major asset to Crux, as the company continues to migrate greater functionality to the cloud and more deeply integrate with its cloud industry partners, including Google, Amazon and Microsoft.

Will Freiberg, CEO at Crux, is equally excited about the skills and experience Dan will bring. "Throughout his long and distinguished career, Dan has demonstrated a deep understanding of how businesses can integrate and extract value from their data assets. His clear-eyed vision for the future of the enterprise data landscape pairs perfectly with our CTO Mark Etherington's domain expertise. I'm confident they're going to make a powerful team and expect them to deliver visionary products."

Dan's addition to the Crux team is the latest in a string of high-profile, senior leadership hires for the company. Crux recently hired Patrick Ball, who previously held sales leadership positions at Privitar and Cloudera, as its Chief Revenue Officer and Stephen Jahn as its new Chief Financial Officer, who was most recently SVP of Finance at D2iQ. The company has seen significant year over year growth and has been growing its data engineering and its go-to-market teams to meet the demands of its customers and further establish its leadership position in the external data integration market.

About Crux Informatics

Crux offers a data integration and operations solution that helps companies scale their most critical external data needs. Our cloud-based technology stack accelerates the flow of data between data consumers and suppliers, ensuring you get the data you need, how you need it and where you need it. We deliver over 14K datasets from hundreds of external sources into your preferred destination at a low cost, with custom validations and transformations, and at a consistently high-level of service and security.

Crux was founded in 2017 by financial technology veterans and is backed by Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Two Sigma, among others.

