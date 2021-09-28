Black Bird Biotech, Inc.: Black Bird Biotech Announces Important Wide-Ranging Field Tests of its Disruptive MiteXstreamTM Biopesticide by A Second International Agri-Chemical Distributor Based in the Middle East

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that an international agri-chemical distributor based in the Middle East is scheduled to begin field testing MiteXstreamTM in October 2021, on numerous crops, including tomato, cucumber, eggplant and leafy greens, as mite populations rise. This distributor noted that, due to the ability of mites to build quick resistance to traditional pesticides, a product that kills mites but is not a traditional "poison" is of keen interest.

"Faced with extensive and expensive mite damage to numerous crops throughout the Middle East, farmers in the region are searching for a mite control solution, and the low-cost, high efficacy quality that MiteXstreamTM delivers is on point," said Fabian Deneault, developer of MiteXstreamTM and President of BBBT. "The capacities of MiteXstreamTM are capable of saving literally billions annually in lost crops, and, after nearly three years of testing by third-party cannabis growers, we have yet to see the mites develop any resistance - that is because MiteXstreamTM simply physically kills the pests, and it does so with only food-grade ingredients." Mr. Denault continued by stating that MiteXstreamTM also delivers highly effective control of molds and mildews, including troublesome powdery mildew.

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

