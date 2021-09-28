Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907651 ISIN: US4576422053 Ticker-Symbol: ID6 
Frankfurt
28.09.21
08:02 Uhr
7,700 Euro
-0,400
-4,94 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INNODATA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNODATA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5007,85015:49
ACCESSWIRE
28.09.2021 | 14:32
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Innodata Inc.: Innodata Introduces New High-Tech Podcast: Absolute AI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced the launch of its new podcast, Absolute AI, Conversations With the Humans Behind Artificial Intelligence (AI). As AI is rapidly becoming interwoven into the fabric of our society through the way we communicate, work, and problem solve, Absolute AI seeks to amplify the voices of the creators, researchers, and innovators taking AI from prototype to production.

Each episode, Innodata's Melody Travers draws out unique insights from tech leaders driving real-time innovation. Absolute AI covers some of the most pertinent topics facing the current AI universe, from Responsible AI to data governance to low-code.

"AI has the power to revolutionize every aspect of our world, but we can't fully capitalize on its benefits if we don't consciously focus on demystification," said Rahul Singhal, Chief Product Officer at Innodata. "We wanted to provide a resource where leaders explore the intricacies of successful AI, whether that's overcoming roadblocks, expanding into new use cases, or leveraging cutting-edge technologies. We've created something where, no matter your industry, the conversations on Absolute AI will lead you directly to the forefront of emerging trends."

New episodes of Absolute AI are scheduled to air every other Tuesday and can be found on major listening platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

Absolute AI's first episode, Fixing the World One Startup at a Time, is available for listening here, while its second episode will be released today.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Jessie Schnurr
Innodata Inc.
jschnurr@innodata.com
201-371-8189

SOURCE: Innodata



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665679/Innodata-Introduces-New-High-Tech-Podcast-Absolute-AI

INNODATA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.