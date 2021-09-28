PGIM Investments continues to expand its platform of alternative investment solutions with the launch of the PGIM Wadhwani Systematic Absolute Return Fund, a proprietary quantitative and systematic global macro strategy seeking long-term risk-adjusted total return. This is PGIM Investments' first PGIM Wadhwani strategy offered as a U.S. mutual fund.

"Investors are facing a challenging market environment where stock market valuations are historically high and bond market yields are historically low. Alternative investment solutions like global macro strategies may offer a compelling way for investors to generate uncorrelated risk-adjusted returns to complement their traditional 60/40 portfolios," said Stuart Parker, president and CEO of PGIM Investments.

The fund invests across global equities, fixed income and currencies (directly or through the use of derivatives), taking both long and short positions, in an effort to capture alpha opportunities while limiting downside risk. With its dynamic asset allocation strategy, the fund seeks to remain nimble in quickly changing market environments.

"With risk management integral to the way we construct portfolios, we employ an agile approach, dynamically tilting and timing our exposures and combining signals in a non-linear fashion to try to limit portfolio drawdowns," said Dr. Sushil Wadhwani, CBE, chief investment officer of PGIM Wadhwani and a named portfolio manager of the fund. Dr. Wadhwani has 31 years of investment experience, which includes work in academia and the financial sector, as well as several years on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee.

PGIM Investments is part of PGIM, Inc. ("PGIM"), the $1.5 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU). PGIM Wadhwani LLP (formerly QMA Wadhwani LLP) is a London-based asset management company that specializes in systematic global macro investing with a unique combination of academic, macro, policy and financial market experience.

PGIM Investments LLC and its affiliates offer more than 100 funds globally across a broad spectrum of asset classes and investment styles. All products draw on PGIM's globally diversified investment platform that encompasses the expertise of managers across fixed income, equities, alternatives and real estate.

PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world* with approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. With offices in 17 countries, PGIM's businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including public fixed income, private fixed income, fundamental equity, quantitative equity, real estate and alternatives. For more information about PGIM, visit pgim.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom, or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. For more information please visit news.prudential.com.

*Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) is the 10th-largest investment manager (out of 477) in terms of global AUM based on the Pensions Investments Top Money Managers list published on May 31, 2021. This ranking represents assets managed by Prudential Financial as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the fund. Contact your financial professional for a prospectus and summary prospectus. Read them carefully before investing.

Investing in mutual funds involves risks. Some mutual funds have more risk than others. The investment return and principal value will fluctuate and shares when sold may be worth more or less than the original cost and it is possible to lose money. There is no guarantee that a fund's objectives will be achieved. The risks associated with each fund are explained more fully in each fund's respective prospectus.

Funds are distributed by Prudential Investment Management Services LLC, a Prudential Financial company. PGIM Wadhwani is the primary business name of PGIM Wadhwani LLP, a wholly owned subsidiary of PGIM, Inc. (PGIM), a Prudential Financial company. 2021 Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities. PGIM and the PGIM logo are service marks of Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC or any federal government agency, may lose value, and are not a deposit of or guaranteed by any bank or any bank affiliate.

