Dienstag, 28.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
GlobeNewswire
28.09.2021 | 14:53
61 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (499/21)

MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB has applied for its shares and warrants to be
delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares and warrants from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Short name:   MAXF    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0008406417
----------------------------
Order book ID: 123717   
----------------------------



Short name:   MAXF TO1  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0013775699
----------------------------
Order book ID: 193549   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be October 12, 2021.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
