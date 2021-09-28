Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (499/21)

MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB has applied for its shares and warrants to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares and warrants from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Short name: MAXF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008406417 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 123717 ---------------------------- Short name: MAXF TO1 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013775699 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 193549 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be October 12, 2021. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB