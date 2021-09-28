

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluence announced that Fluence Energy, Inc. has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC relating to a proposed initial public offering of class A common stock. Fluence Energy, Inc. has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol, FLNC.



Fluence, a Siemens and AES company, is a global provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. It has more than 3.4 GW of energy storage deployed or contracted in 29 markets globally.



