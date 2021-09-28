Standalone media and campaign effectiveness solution measures brand lift insights and optimizations for agencies, brands and media companies across campaigns and screens

LoopMe, the leading outcomes-based platform, today announced the launch of its standalone measurement solution, PurchaseLoop Measurement, which provides real-time consumer brand lift measurement and analytics. Designed for agencies, brands and publishers to measure media effectiveness throughout the entirety of their campaigns, PurchaseLoop Measurement provides rich and robust brand lift analytics across media channels, including digital (mobile, web), CTV, digital audio and OOH. Derived from the company's proprietary survey technology that reaches 250M Americans across 90M households, this measurement solution shortens the digital media measurement cycle with scalable, actionable insights across all screens and platforms.

PurchaseLoop Measurement is now available for agencies and brands to apply brand lift measurement across all media partners, and it is currently being used by Omnicom Media Group UK (OMG UK), and other agencies in this manner. Prior to this launch, customers could only use LoopMe's brand lift measurement across its own media delivery. With the introduction of this new capability, agencies can now apply holistic measurement across all media partners.

"Consumer behaviour has changed rapidly over the past 18 months, creating new challenges as brands try to measure whether their advertising is moving the needle," said Chris Swarbrick, Managing Partner Ad Technology Strategy Coordination at OMG UK. "LoopMe provides a unique offering that leverages real-time machine learning and artificial intelligence to find consumers where they spend the most time on their mobile devices and measures advertising effectiveness across brand metrics in a quick and scalable way, even as the market becomes more fragmented. LoopMe is paving the way for the next wave of brand measurement solutions that secure a true 1-1 connection between brands and consumers."

PurchaseLoop Measurement is also now available to other media partners across digital, CTV, OOH and digital audio/podcasting, to provide campaign effectiveness data where historically it has been hard to measure. Current customers in those areas include Origin Media, Talon Outdoor, Pixability, Rakuten and Bidtellect. Some clients like the OAAA are using this technology to conduct market research to find first-party insights, while others such as ITN are using the platform to gain deeper insights and analytics on audiences for improving their capabilities for TV reach and impact.

"LoopMe's new PurchaseLoop measurement solution enables Origin to measure the effectiveness of our Native CTV solutions while a client campaign is running, which is incredibly valuable," said Stephen Strong, Co-Founder of Origin. "Better still, with near real-time survey response data and Origin's unique ability to edit, and even change, the native content preceding our client's regular ad, we can proactively determine what the viewer might see next time, thereby vastly elevating the overall impact that brand has."

"??Talon's partnership with LoopMe empowers marketers to accurately measure the business impact of their OOH campaigns, and ultimately make smarter, better-informed decisions about how to optimize their media investments," said Jonathan Conway, Chief Operating Officer of Talon America. "We look forward to continued collaboration with LoopMe in bringing their new PurchaseLoop Measurement studies to our clients to further prove the efficacy of OOH advertising as an outcomes-based channel, whether it's driving awareness, favorability, purchase intent, foot traffic or offline sales."

PurchaseLoop Measurement utilizes persistent and concurrent control and exposed methodology, via its proprietary survey technology and audience data, to provide clients with actionable measurement on the impact of their advertising campaigns, in real-time, across previously hard-to-measure media and formats.

"This is such an exciting time in media measurement as clients demand new ways of evaluating their investments across emerging platforms and media," says Rob Cukierman, GM of Measurement at LoopMe. "As these new media channels get an increasingly large slice of advertising dollars, it's imperative that new solutions emerge to solve these challenges. PurchaseLoop Measurement addresses many of today's myriad challenges, and I look forward to continuing to evolve the technology to meet the ever-changing future demands of the industry."

To learn more about the future of measurement, tune into LoopMe's Advertising Week panel "Are Panels the Past? Moving Beyond Panels for More Scalable Brand Measurement" on Wednesday, October 20 at 12:30 pm EDT. Panelists include LoopMe's GM of Measurement, Rob Cukierman; WarnerMedia's Head of Data and Insights, Andrea Zapata; Mars' Senior Director of Global Media, Ron Amram; and will be moderated by The Wall Street Journal's Digital Ads and Privacy Reporter, Patience Haggin. Register at https://newyork.advertisingweek.com/aw/schedule/session/-486-2021-10-20-1230-loopme.

To find out more about PurchaseLoop Measurement contact us at solutions@loopme.com or visit www.loopme.com.

About LoopMe

LoopMe, the leading outcomes-based platform, closes the loop on digital advertising. By leveraging AI to optimize media delivery in real-time, we drive measurable uplift for business outcomes and more effective advertising across online and offline marketing goals, including brand lift, purchase intent, consideration, foot traffic and sales. LoopMe was founded in 2012 with the mission to create better consumer experiences through innovation, powered by data, in order to bring people and brands together. The company is headquartered in the UK, with 11 global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Dnipro (Ukraine) and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

