Gardner and Jahani bring more than 50 years of retail enterprise workforce management software sales and strategy experience that have enabled retailers to improve competitive edge and performance

Logile, Inc., the leading store planning and execution management provider to the retail industry, today announced that industry veterans Bob Gardner and Dara Jahani have joined the Logile team as senior vice president of global sales and vice president of global presales and product strategy respectively.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005709/en/

Bob Gardner, Logile Senior Vice President of Global Sales (Photo: Business Wire)

Bob Gardner is an accomplished sales executive with over two decades experience in enterprise software and management consulting with Axsium, EmployTouch and Workbrain (now Infor). He has a proven track record of building industry-leading sales, marketing and management teams. Throughout his career he has helped organizations accelerate growth, exploit market conditions and reach their goals faster. "Having watched Logile's trajectory since day one, I am thrilled to join this innovative company. There is not another vendor in the market that offers end-to-end capabilities, from comprehensive labor planning tools through store planning and execution management. And we continue to focus on bringing additional game-changing store planning solutions to the retail industry," Gardner commented. "I look forward to introducing our solutions across all retail verticals globally, helping retailers outperform as they face ever-changing challenges and more complicated operating environments. I am excited to build out and strengthen Logile's global go-to-market capabilities, strategic partnerships, and market awareness as we prepare for significant growth."

Dara Jahani is an accomplished WFM technology leader. Jahani has 20+ years of WFM experience, starting with Workbrain, and upon its acquisition, at Infor, where he held leadership positions in implementation, product development, product strategy and most recently heading presales and global strategy. He has deep experience across multiple verticals with a significant focus on retail including apparel, specialty, big box, department store, pharmacy and grocery segments. He holds a degree in Applied Sciences and Engineering from the University of Waterloo, Canada. "I am excited to join the Logile team and help bring the best solutions to the retail market," Jahani said. "Logile's ground-breaking development in WFM and AI-based machine learning in forecasting, staff planning and scheduling are examples of the innovation and pioneering spirit I always admired. I am thrilled to join a culture of true thought leaders to help shape and deliver the capabilities that will equip retailers to streamline their store planning and execution strategies."

"Bob's and Dara's experience, leadership and industry relationships will be instrumental in propelling Logile's global growth. I am pleased they will be leading our expanding sales team and recruiting other high-talent sales leaders and solution engineers to join Logile," said Rick Schlenker, Logile's co-founder and EVP of sales and marketing.

Logile Founder, President and CEO Purna Mishra elaborated, "Bob and Dara bring a wealth of diverse thinking and fresh, complementary perspective to workforce management and our extended portfolio that will be critical to our product positioning and strategy. I welcome them aboard and look forward to their valuable contributions as Logile fulfills the next chapter in our vision."

About Logile

Logile is the leading retail store planning, workforce management and execution provider. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and retail industrial engineering help accelerate ROI and operational excellence with improved performance and empowered employees. Retailers worldwide rely on Logile's intelligent, fully mobile solutions to boost profitability and competitive edge by delivering the best service at the optimal cost. From labor standards development and modeling, to forecasting, storewide scheduling and time and attendance, to task management, food safety and employee self-service-we transform retail operations. Gain the Advantage with The Logic of Labor.

Learn more: Logile.com. Beyond workforce management-complete store planning and execution solutions.

Connect with Logile on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005709/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Reddington

Logile, Inc.

jennifer.reddington@logile.com