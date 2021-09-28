EMulate Therapeutics Inc: EMulate Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Additional U.S. Patent Covering a Therapeutic Device for Cancer and Other Health Indications

Issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,103,721 B2 advances EMulate Therapeutics' Intellectual Portfolio to 38 issued US and foreign patents

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutic device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and distinctive therapies to address critical unmet needs in healthcare, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,103,721 B2, directed to a system and method for delivering a noninvasive therapy for treating cancer and other serious disease.

U.S. Patent No. 11,103,721 B2 covers the use of a portable ulRFE® field therapy device for the treatment of cancer and other health conditions including CNS disorders, pain management, and more. The '721 Patent contains 17 claims.

"We are extremely pleased with the continued expansion of our patent portfolio. This new issuance represents another significant step forward in EMulate's intellectual property development and provides exciting new opportunities for licensing and commercialization initiatives. We continue to work with our outside patent counsel to submit additional filings on a regular basis.

"Our goal is to deliver the beneficial effects that would improve life for humans, animals, and other biological organisms without the need for chemicals that may have harmful side effects," said Chris Rivera, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

About EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical stage company utilizing its proprietary ulRFE® technology to provide safe and effective therapeutic benefits. The company has generated encouraging data in patients afflicted with glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma. It has also generated encouraging preclinical data in pain and mental health models, as well as in animal health and bio-agriculture. EMulate Therapeutics is also the licensor of its proprietary technology to Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (HAPB). Hapbee is a commercial stage consumer technology company.

Company Contact:

David Matteson

dmatteson@emultatetx.com

Cell: (425) 478-2121

Investor Contact

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

Tel (646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

To learn more, please visit https://emulatetx.com/

SOURCE: EMulate Therapeutics Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/665770/EMulate-Therapeutics-Announces-Issuance-of-Additional-US-Patent-Covering-a-Therapeutic-Device-for-Cancer-and-Other-Health-Indications