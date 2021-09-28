Kroll, the world's premier provider of services and digital products related to valuation, governance, risk and transparency, today announced that Megan Greene has joined the Kroll Institute as global chief economist.

In her advisory capacity with the Kroll Institute, Greene will serve as a senior consultant on global economic trends and policymaking, and also will provide strategic counsel both internally and for Kroll clients.

"We are pleased to welcome Megan to the Kroll Institute, particularly at a time when companies across the globe are navigating complex economic, policy and regulatory issues," said Jake Silverman, Chief Executive Officer at Kroll. "We look forward to leveraging her unique macroeconomic perspectives and deep expertise into the Institute's ongoing work related to the increasingly important issues of sound governance and transparency."

Greene brings decades of experience in financial services, academia and policy, and is renowned for her early prediction of the eurozone crisis in 2006. In addition to her role at the Kroll Institute, Greene is a senior fellow at the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at Harvard Kennedy School, where she is writing a forthcoming book on the new drivers of inequality within developed economies and their policy and corporate remedies.

Previously, Greene was global chief economist at John Hancock/Manulife Asset Management, founder and chief economist at Maverick Intelligence, head of European Economics at Roubini Global Economics and the euro crisis expert at the Economist Intelligence Unit. She holds a B.A. from Princeton University and a MSc from the University of Oxford.

"I am honored to join the Kroll Institute and contribute to valuable insights it is delivering for clients and partners around the world," said Greene. "Making sense of the issues companies are facing today requires a fundamental understanding of the intersection of macroeconomics, global financial markets and geopolitical dynamics, and I look forward to working with the team at Kroll and its diverse clients across the private and public sectors."

