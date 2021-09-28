New Barcelona Location to Serve as the Visual AI Company's Third Development Hub;

Miami Location to Serve as Product Showroom for Customers

Everseen, the leader in Visual AI, today announced it has opened a new development hub in Barcelona, Spain, and added an Invention Lab to its Miami office to give customers, prospects and partners an up-close look at Everseen's latest innovations. The increased research and development (R&D) capacity space in Barcelona enables the company to develop more AI-powered computer vision applications for the retail industry to reduce shrink, optimize store operations, and deliver a better customer experience.

"Everseen is growing rapidly. In part, this is evident in the demand for our AI-powered computer vision platform," said Alan O'Herlihy, founder and CEO of Everseen. "We are enabling retailers to be more profitable while delivering a better customer experience. These are benefits that every retailer wants. As a result, we've been expanding our R&D function across both Romania and Serbia, and now we are excited to add a new hub in Spain. The additional capacity will help us to keep up with customer demand and push ourselves to keep inventing AI solutions for retail and beyond."

The Barcelona office will attract international talent and serve as a conduit for Everseen's growing global workforce. The office is in Torre Mapfre, a trophy building in Barcelona's desirable Port Olímpic neighborhood overlooking several beaches, including La Barceloneta.

In the U.S., the company is enhancing its presence by adding an Invention Lab to the Miami, Florida, office, enabling the company to give customers, prospects and partners personalized tours of their latest product prototypes and packaged products. "With our Invention Lab in Miami, we're giving customers a close-up view of our products so they can see for themselves just how differentiated, unique, and cutting edge our capabilities truly are; we provide value that no one else can match, and now customers can get a behind the scenes look at how it's done," added O'Herlihy.

These office improvements will provide Everseen with greater capacity to create and showcase its solutions, as the company transforms the entire retail value chain with its Visual AITM platform.

The world's leading retailers trust and rely on Everseen's Visual AI solutions to improve their bottom line by minimizing shrink, streamlining operations, and helping to deliver a better customer experience. Whether it's at checkout lanes, in aisles, at the receiving door, or further into the supply chain, Everseen helps retailers see what's happening by processing 175 years of video daily and in real-time, while monitoring 195 million products per day. As technology innovators, Everseen's best-in-class AI and computer vision deliver unmatched value at global scale. Additionally, Everseen was recognized as Ireland's Fastest-Growing Tech Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards of 2020. For more information visit: www.everseen.com.

