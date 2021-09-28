ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at All NFL Stadiums During Games

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) announced that it is now has ad placement coverage in every NFL game including Sunday Primetime, Sunday afternoon, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football capabilities. In addition, ReelTime Media can now deliver advertisements to attendees in and around all NFL stadiums on game days using its newly implemented ReelTime Hyper-Local targeting capabilities.

ReelTimes Hyper-Local digital delivery process was successfully tested during the two most recent Seahawks games and is now available before, during, and after all NFL Games at and around the stadiums on gamedays. Previously an earlier version demonstrated during Superbowl XIII was covered by Forbes Magazine.

The ReelTime Media Sports ad Network is now able to provide full saturation of NFL Games via Traditional TV, Radio, OTT, Streaming, and digital Hyper-Local targeting as a package exclusively through ReelTime.

Barry Henthorn - CEO stated "Reaching NFL fans during games has traditionally been very valuable and therefore often cost prohibitively expensive for advertisers. The ReelTime Sports Network of discounted advertising during NFL games allows direct access to the audience and attendees at cost and micro targeting abilities that give even the smallest of budgets access."

In other News:

ReelTime TV Now Live on Android TV to 80 Million Monthly Active Devices Exceeding 200 Million Potential Viewers on ReelTime TV Network

ReelTime's CEO Pledges Personal Shares and Vows to Reduce Potential Dilution by More than 50% in Debt Reduction Plan Leading to Uplist

LoudMouth News to Join ReelTime TVs Fall Lineup Expanding Beyond Radio While Broadening its Subjects to Over 150 Million Potential Viewers

ReelTime's Dilution Reduced by 20 Million Arising From Negotiated Settlement in Their Favor

ReelTime to Launch Roku Channel ReelTime TV to 51.2 Million Monthly Active Users, Expanding Content Distribution and Advertising Revenues Using Technology

ReelTime Media reached a technology/software license and development agreement with Baristas (OTC:BCCI) 'Munchie Magic.' The licensing agreement secures Munchie Magic global perpetual, exclusive access to use the technology and methodologies developed by ReelTime that allow the virtual restaurants to integrate with its partners, onboarding, marketing, and administrative functions for use with the Munchie Magic Virtual Restaurant or other convenience store delivery concepts.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals, including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book 'It Was Always Me! Edward Edwards, the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time,' which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

CONTACT:

Barry Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/665893/ReelTime-Media-ads-NFL-to-its-Sports-Network-Providing-Placement-Coverage-in-Every-NFL-Game-and-at-All-NFL-Stadiums-During-Games