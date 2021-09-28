Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 729364 ISIN: SE0000825820 Ticker-Symbol: LYV 
Tradegate
24.09.21
17:56 Uhr
30,180 Euro
+0,730
+2,48 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUNDIN ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUNDIN ENERGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,87030,95017:15
30,92030,96017:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LUNDIN ENERGY
LUNDIN ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LUNDIN ENERGY AB30,180+2,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.