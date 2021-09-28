- (PLX AI) - Lundin Energy third quarterly dividend installment of USD 0.45 per share will amount to SEK 3.93 per share, the company says.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|15:22
|Lundin Energy Q3 Dividend Will be SEK 3.93 per Share
|(PLX AI) - Lundin Energy third quarterly dividend installment of USD 0.45 per share will amount to SEK 3.93 per share, the company says.
► Artikel lesen
|15:16
|Lundin Energy AB: The third quarterly dividend instalment of USD 0.45 per share will amount to SEK 3.93 per share
|16.09.
|Lundin Energy to accelerate carbon neutral aims
|16.09.
|Lundin Energy's Lille Prinsen Appraisal Drilling a Success
|16.09.
|Lundin Energy AB: Successful completion of Lille Prinsen appraisal wells on the Utsira High in the Norwegian North Sea
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|LUNDIN ENERGY AB
|30,180
|+2,48 %