InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.: InsuraGuest Increases Property Damage Ceiling To $25,000 For Vacation Rental Policy Holders

Leading InsurTech Platform Combines Ease-Of-Use and Peace-Of-Mind for Short-Term Vacation Rental Owners and Hotel Properties

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, announces it has increased its vacation rental Property Damage coverage to $25,000 per reservation.

In addition to offering the only primary no fault medical coverage on the market today, InsuraGuest has raised its Property Damage coverage to $25,000 per reservation. Now InsuraGuest customers can select the level of coverage desired on their vacation rental insurance. These packaged Property Damage coverages include $1,000, $10,000, and now $25,000 per reservations.

Reed Wright, President of InsuraGuest Technologies, stated, "Our high-end vacation rental customers have requested the ability to secure more coverage and we answered the call. Now our customers can choose the Property Damage coverage that addresses their specific needs. At the same time, we are providing the vacation rental insurance sector with one of the largest Property Damage policies on the market today."

Vacation Rental Operators

The Vacation Rental property automatically attaches the InsuraGuest coverage to each reservation, which activates the coverage at check-in and de-activates it upon check-out, covering the property if a guest is injured or the property is damaged. The coverage is on a no-fault primary basis, which means InsuraGuest pays the claim first.

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSXV:ISGI) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to automatically attach its short-term rental insurance products to vacation rental reservations.

CA / LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the company's website at: www.InsuraGuest.com

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

