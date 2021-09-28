Vying for Song Of The Year: "A Tu Lado,""A Veces,""Agua,""Canción Bonita,""Dios Así Lo Quiso,""Hawái,""Mi Guitarra,""Patria Y Vida,""Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor,""Si Hubieras Querido,""Todo De Ti,""Vida De Rico

The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, the preeminent international honor and the only peer-selected award celebrating excellence in Latin music. The Latin GRAMMYs are voted on by The Latin Academy's international membership body of music creators who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.

This year's Song Of The Year category comprises a diverse group of songwriters that reflect the diversity of Latin music and its worldwide power, which transcends language and country of origin. Latin music has gained global popularity. Not only is the Latin community one of the largest and fastest-growing demographic groups in the U.S., but its music is more popular than ever.

In addition, this year's Best New Artist category, which includes Giulia Be, María Becerra, Bizarrap, Boza, Zoe Gotusso, Humbe, Rita Indiana, Lasso, Paloma Mami, Marco Mares and Juliana Velásquez, features an incredible slate of nominees. The Latin Recording Academy takes pride in the diversity within this category, as it has been an ongoing commitment of the organization to ensure that all creators see a future for their music in the industry.

"Our Academy strives to support the Latin music community through inclusive awards that spotlight the most current representation of excellence in the field," said Manuel Abud,CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. "Today, we are proud to unveil the nominees for the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards a gifted and diverse group of artists whose global music has broken down cultural barriers around the world."

The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards nominees were selected from more than 20,000 entries across 53 categories and reflect an expansive range of artists who released recordings during the eligibility period (June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021). All songs that are considered for nominations must contain a minimum percentage of lyric content in Spanish or Portuguese that ranges from 51% to 75%, depending on the category. The only exceptions are for Best New Artist, where artists and groups are not eligible if they have established their public identity in a language other than Spanish or Portuguese, and Best Classical Contemporary Composition, where the work must have been composed by an Ibero-American.

The Latin Academy's online entry process allowed members and record labels to submit entries digitally during the COVID-19 pandemic and paved the way for a very successful virtual screening and nominating process that enabled the participation of a large majority of voting members, regardless of their location. The final round of voting to determine Latin GRAMMY winners will begin on October 8.

The Latin Academy is celebrating the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18, 2021. The safety of guests, nominees and performers is the most urgent priority. The organization is closely monitoring industry, county, state and federal health guidelines while continuing to plan this year's ceremony and auxiliary events.

The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards telecast will air live on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). The broadcast will also air on TNT (cable) at 19.00 (MEX)/20.00 (PAN-COL)/21.00 (VEN)/22.00 (ARG/CHI). Additional international broadcasting partners will be announced at a later date.

Preceding the telecast is the Latin GRAMMY Premiere ceremony, where the winners in most categories will be announced. This long-established afternoon full of unforgettable performances and heartfelt acceptance speeches will be held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on November 18, 2021.

Following is the list of nominees for some of the General Fields. For the complete list of nominees in the 53 categories, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

Album Of The Year

Vértigo -Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores -Paula Arenas

El Último Tour Del Mundo -Bad Bunny

Salswing! -Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado Orquesta

Mis Manos -Camilo

Nana, Tom, Vinícius -Nana Caymmi

Privé-Juan Luis Guerra

Origen -Juanes

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II -Natalia Lafourcade

El Madrileño -C. Tangana

Song Of The Year

"A Tu Lado" Paula Arenas María Elisa Ayerbe, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

"A Veces" Diamante Eléctrico, songwriters (Diamante Eléctrico)

"Agua" J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Jhay Cortez, Alejandro Ramirez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy J Balvin)

"Canción Bonita" Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives Ricky Martin)

"Dios Así Lo Quiso" Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner Juan Luis Guerra)

"Hawái" Édgar Barrera, René Cano, Kevyn Cruz, Johan Espinosa, Kevin Jiménez, Miky La Sensa, Bryan Lezcano, Maluma, Andrés Uribe Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Maluma)

"Mi Guitarra" Javier Limón, songwriter (Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra Nella)

"Patria y Vida" Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)

"Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor" El David Aguilar Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte Alejandro Fernández)

"Si Hubieras Querido" Pablo Alborán, Nicolás "Na'vi" De La Espriella, Diana Fuentes Julio Reyes, songwriters (Pablo Alborán)

"Todo De Ti" Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Luis J. González, Rafael E. Pabón Navedo Eric Pérez Rovira, songwriters (Rauw Alejandro)

"Vida De Rico" Édgar Barrera Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

Best New Artist

Giulia Be

María Becerra

Bizarrap

Boza

Zoe Gotusso

Humbe

Rita Indiana

Lasso

Paloma Mami

Marco Mares

Juliana Velásquez

Disclaimer: This release has been prepared with label copy information and recordings provided by labels and the Latin Academy members. Modifications to the official nominations list may occur based on further review of the information provided.

For more information and the latest news, please visit the official Latin Recording Academy website at LatinGRAMMY.com (LatinGRAMMY).

ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:

The Latin Recording Academy is an international nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring and elevating Latin music and its creators. Established as the global authority on Latin music, the membership-based organization composed of music professionals produces the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, The Biggest Night in Latin Music, which honors excellence in the recording arts and sciences, in addition to providing educational and outreach programs for the music community through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. For more information, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

