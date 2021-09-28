Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Frankfurt
28.09.21
08:05 Uhr
3,240 Euro
-0,240
-6,90 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1553,26017:18
Dow Jones News
28.09.2021 | 15:37
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: PDMR Notification

DJ Superdry plc: PDMR Notification

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: PDMR Notification 28-Sep-2021 / 14:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

28 September 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and persons closely associated with them ('PCA')

Settlement of share award and related sale

On 24 September 2021, Phil Dickinson, Creative Director, acquired 59,952 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the capital of the Company for nil cost in relation to the maturity of a share-based award granted to him by the Company on 24 September 2019. On the same date, 27,074 of such Ordinary Shares were sold to cover the taxes due in respect of such settlement, at a sale price of GBP2.8189 per Ordinary Share.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
1 
          -- 
       Name 
a                            1. Phil Dickinson 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
          -- 
       Position/status 
a                            1. Creative Director 
 
          -- Initial notification / 
b         Amendment           Initial Notification 
 
          -- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3         or auction monitor 
 
       Name 
a                            Superdry Plc 
 
       LEI 
b                            213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
          -- 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       type of instrument 
 
 
a 
       Identification code 
                             ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction         Acquisition of ordinary shares at nil cost in relation to the 
                             settlement of a vested award under the Superdry Performance 
b                            Share Plan and disposal of some of such ordinary shares to 
                             cover taxation. 
 
 
                                                 Volume 
       Price(s) and volume(s)           Price 
                                                 1.59,952 
c                            1.nil 
                                                 2.27,074 
                             2.GBP2.8189 
 
                                                 Volume 
                             Price 
       Aggregated information                               1.59,952 
d                            1.nil 
                                                 2.27,074 
                             2.GBP76,318.8986 
 
       Date of the transaction 
e                            24 September 2021 
 
       Place of the transaction          1.Outside of a trading venue 
f 
                             2.London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
 
For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  123073 
EQS News ID:  1236408 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236408&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2021 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
