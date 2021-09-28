DJ Superdry plc: PDMR Notification

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: PDMR Notification 28-Sep-2021 / 14:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

28 September 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and persons closely associated with them ('PCA')

Settlement of share award and related sale

On 24 September 2021, Phil Dickinson, Creative Director, acquired 59,952 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the capital of the Company for nil cost in relation to the maturity of a share-based award granted to him by the Company on 24 September 2019. On the same date, 27,074 of such Ordinary Shares were sold to cover the taxes due in respect of such settlement, at a sale price of GBP2.8189 per Ordinary Share.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 1 -- Name a 1. Phil Dickinson Reason for the notification 2 -- Position/status a 1. Creative Director -- Initial notification / b Amendment Initial Notification -- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor Name a Superdry Plc LEI b 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -- Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 5 pence each type of instrument a Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares at nil cost in relation to the settlement of a vested award under the Superdry Performance b Share Plan and disposal of some of such ordinary shares to cover taxation. Volume Price(s) and volume(s) Price 1.59,952 c 1.nil 2.27,074 2.GBP2.8189 Volume Price Aggregated information 1.59,952 d 1.nil 2.27,074 2.GBP76,318.8986 Date of the transaction e 24 September 2021 Place of the transaction 1.Outside of a trading venue f 2.London Stock Exchange (XLON) For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 123073 EQS News ID: 1236408 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236408&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2021 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)