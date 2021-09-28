

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines and Airlink, a South African airline, announced a new codeshare agreement which will offer one stop connections from the U.S. to more than 40 destinations in Southern Africa. This codeshare will be implemented upon final government approvals.



'The codeshare means that our customers in the 12 African countries we currently serve, will have fast and seamless access to all of United's network,' said Airlink CEO Rodger Foster.



Airlink is an independent, privately-owned, full-service premium airline. It serves more than 45 destinations in 12 countries throughout Southern Africa, Madagascar and St Helena Island.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITED AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de