Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of AcouSort AB (500/21)

With effect from September 29, 2021, the unit rights in AcouSort AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 08, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: ACOU UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016830178 Order book ID: 236343 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 29, 2021, the paid subscription units in AcouSort AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ACOU BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016830186 Order book ID: 236344 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB