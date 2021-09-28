Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.09.2021
WKN: A2DJ2K ISIN: SE0009189608 Ticker-Symbol: 4SA 
28.09.21
16:51 Uhr
2,325 Euro
-0,095
-3,93 %
GlobeNewswire
28.09.2021 | 15:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of AcouSort AB (500/21)

With effect from September 29, 2021, the unit rights in AcouSort AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 08, 2021. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   ACOU UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016830178              
Order book ID:  236343                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 29, 2021, the paid subscription units in AcouSort AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   ACOU BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016830186              
Order book ID:  236344                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
