Infovista Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the New Radio Drive Test Market with its Pioneering Solutions for 5G Networks

Its cloud-based TEMS portfolio offers fully automated remote data collection, real-time diagnosis, and advanced reporting to mobile operators

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global 5G new radio (NR) drive test solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Infovista with the 2021 Global Market Leadership Award for its first-in-class NR drive test solutions for mobile operators transitioning to 5G. Its well-established and comprehensive TEMS network testing product portfolio supports all stages of 5G deployments, including troubleshooting, optimizing, and monitoring RF networks. By enabling automatically embedded analytics, augmented measurements, and root cause analysis, Infovista continues to raise the bar on 5G testing across markets.

"The inherent complexities in deploying 5G NR have created a fresh set of drive testing requirements. Infovista can ably address these with its end-to-end network testing TEMS product portfolio," said Sujan Sami, Research Manager. "TEMS allows the company to serve as a one-stop-shop for 5G planning, geodata, and 5G NR testing. The portfolio addresses the needs of indoor, outdoor, and stationary applications and plays an important role in the activities performed during the network's life cycle, from site verification and acceptance to equipment validation."

Comprising TEMS Investigation, TEMS Pocket, TEMS Sense, TEMS Paragon, and TEMS Discovery, the TEMS portfolio is the most holistic 5G NR-compliant drive test solution set in the market. TEMS Investigation's simple data collection methods, unmatched flexibility, and ease-of-use make it the most versatile all-in-one network testing, while the superior portability of the TEMS Pocket can enhance analysis of indoor, underground, and densely populated areas measurements. It also offers exceptional real-time data visualization capabilities compatible with the TEMS Discovery reporting tool, helping users monitor and verify network and service performance with a wide set of key performance indicators.

Meanwhile, the TEMS Sense has been gaining traction in the market due to its autonomous mobile network testing capabilities that allow users to perform continuous testing remotely via a web interface. It can support network testing probes 24/7 and be installed in company vehicles, buses, trains, ferries, or stationary locations via a web interface. These leading-edge technologies have been pivotal to the company's evolution as a provider of fully managed cloud-based solutions and real-time analytics.

"Infovista works with more than 400 mobile network operators globally and 60 percent of the top 20 mobile operators in the 5G NR market. Its cutting-edge drive test product offerings, network lifecycle automation capabilities, and customer-centric delivery approach enable customers to gather and manage data to obtain real-time actionable insights," noted Kimbara. "Besides, its in-depth analysis of subscribers' quality of experience and service significantly improves network investment decisions. These high-capacity testing capabilities and proven success across numerous metrics make Infovista a name to reckon with in the global 5G NR drive test solutions market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this Award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About Infovista.

Infovista is the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA) for the next-gen networks era. With its unique NLA approach, Infovista allows communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to improve their network performance and customer experience, optimize their productivity, and reduce their costs, while maximizing return on their investments. Spanning the entire network lifecyle, Infovista's products and solutions leverage an open, integrated, cloud native portfolio that automates tasks, flows, analytics, and decisions to the greatest extent possible. More than 1,700 customers, including 400 Mobile Network Operators, around the world rely on Infovista to plan, design, deploy, test, operate, support, optimize, evolve, report on and monetize their networks - www.infovista.com

Contact:

Alexandre Le Coq

alexandre.lecoq@infovista.com