The latest World Nuclear Industry Status Report shows that the world's operational nuclear capacity grew by just 400 MW in 2020, with generation falling by 4%. By contrast, renewables grew by 256 GW and clean energy production rose by 13%. "Nuclear power is irrelevant in today's electricity capacity market," the report's main author, Mycle Schneider, told pv magazine.Global nuclear power capacity including grew by just 400 MW in 2020, according to the latest annual edition of the World Nuclear Industry Status Report, published by French nuclear consultant Mycle Schneider. The lackluster results ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...