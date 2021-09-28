The 2 GW plant is expected to be connected to a storage facility with a capacity of 300 MW/600 MWh. Elsewhere, manufacturers Longi, Jinko, Trina Solar and Chint were the winners of a 5.5 GW solar panel procurement tender held by the China Energy Investment Corporation. Elion, a state-owned company aimed at restoring the ecology of Inner Mongolia's Kubuqi Desert, and fellow public entity the power company Three Gorges New Energy Co yesterday announced they will develop a 2 GW solar-plus-storage project in Inner Mongolia. The Kubuqi Desert project is planned to start commercial operation by 2025. ...

