Dienstag, 28.09.2021
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
PR Newswire
28.09.2021 | 16:15
61 Leser
HEISHA TECH: HEISHA DNEST2 redefines autonomous drones

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEISHA TECH recently released its second generation product HEISHA DNEST2 on 28th September, 2021. DNEST2 is a ready-to-use, fully automated, remote aerial flight data collection system. The product takes drone operation to a whole new level, fully eliminating the need for a pilot. DNEST2 is not only a drone charging station, but also a drone smart home.