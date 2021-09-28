Dpad Protocol: Dpad All Set to Incubate 1000 Underprivileged Startup Founders Building Defi, Social Token Products

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / With the aim of boosting the $10 Billion Blockchain startups investment market, Dpad is gearing up to incubate 1000 new projects from all over the world. Dpad is an initiative by early Bitcoin maximalists of 2013 and crypto entrepreneurs who have built popular crypto products in the past. With the Dpad ecosystem, the founders will get a strong alumni network that will help in their growth.

Permissionless and Decentralized Launchpad

Dpad platform is powered by Dpad Protocol, which is a decentralized tool to submit any project for fundraise on the platform. The crypto project founders can list their fundraise goals on Dpad without requiring any permission from the Dpad authority, neither they need to get approval for their submission. There is no central authority behind this platform that could control the listings. The investor community on Dpad will get access to a vast number of innovative, disruptive projects building Crypto Defi, Social Tokens, etc.

"Blockchain and crypto are going to be the pillars of our future economy." said President, Dpad Foundation. "The impact of Bitcoin in the value transfer mechanism will reign for at least 500 years. Being part of such an ecosystem in its early days is a privilege for us, which also obligates us to contribute our best in building the future of this industry."

Also according to Dappradar, The Total Value Locked (TVL) in Defi contracts has surpassed $100 Bn. Analysts project that Defi and Social Tokens are going to see record highs in coming years. With all these developments, there seems to be a demand for organized platforms that would support the budding entrepreneurs in this industry. They also need to be guided well by those who have previously walked the same path. Dpad aims to fill that gap between 'Buidlers', Investors and Ecosystem.

About Dpad

Dpad Protocol is built to help new projects in launching and fundraising from the crypto investors community with a decentralized process. Dpad provides a permissionless listing process for new projects looking to raise funds, and to the investors, it provides an inventory of great projects and ideas.

DPAD token powers the protocol, serving three main purposes: staking, governance over the protocol and gas fees. Dpad will also provide incubation support to innovative projects building cool stuff with Blockchain technology. To explore the ecosystem, visit- https://dpad.finance

