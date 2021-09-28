Anzeige
28.09.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (501/21)

Listing of Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market


Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB, company
registration number 559164-8752, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB, applies for admission to trading
of its preference shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day
of trading is expected to be October 1, 2021. 

The company has 5 617 980 preference shares as per today's date.





Short name:               EMIL PREF        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 13 951 313       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016785794      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             236498         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559164-8752       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------





Classification



Code Name    
-----------------
35  Real Estate
-----------------
3510 Real Estate
-----------------




When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 1 up and including October
4, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 19 and 20 in the prospectus 


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
