Kyriba ("the Company"), a global leader of cloud-based finance and IT solutions, announced today the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors: Mike Eberhard, Kevin Burke, Jennifer Kuperman, and John Murphy.

The four appointments reflect Kyriba's ascension as a leading global software platform for CFOs, Corporate Treasurers, and their IT counterparts. Together, Eberhard, Burke, Murphy and Kuperman have over 100 years of industry experience leading the success and growth of iconic technology companies including Concur, SAP, Visa, Square, Adobe, Alibaba, and many others. These industry experts add compelling management insights and perspectives to the Board that will help guide the execution of Kyriba's growth and transformation journey.

"It's a privilege to welcome Mike, Kevin, Jennifer, and John to the Kyriba Board," said Jean-Luc Robert, Chairman and CEO of Kyriba. "They have each been transformational leaders at high-growth, global technology companies. As Kyriba continues to establish itself as the leader in enterprise liquidity management, we will significantly benefit from having the guidance and expertise of Mike, Kevin, Jennifer, and John on our side."

Eberhard has held multiple executive roles at SAP and Concur over a 17-year career, with additional experience gained with Xign, Ariba and Peoplesoft. He was most recently the President of SAP's Spend Management Group, leading SAP's integrated cloud solutions including SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass. Eberhard played a primary role leading Concur through the integration with SAP and held roles including Executive Vice President and GM (Asia Pacific) and Executive Vice President for Worldwide Sales and Business Development. He also serves on the boards of Oversight and Castlight Health. Eberhard earned a B.S. in Finance from Providence College.

"I appreciate the opportunity to be part of Kyriba's Board and advise Jean-Luc and his executive team on scaling their enterprise sales and operational teams to take advantage of their strong position in the market," said Eberhard. "I've long admired Kyriba while at SAP and I'm excited to get started."

Burke is an investor and advisor of several innovative companies including Brex, Nextdoor, and Vital Card. Burke also serves on the board of directors for Hawaiian Electric and GLAAD. Previously, Burke was the Chief Marketing Officer for Square Inc. from 2019-2014 where he was responsible for leading marketing, sales, partnerships and international markets with a focus on driving brand leadership, customer acquisition, product growth and global expansion. Before joining Square, Burke was the Chief Marketing Officer at Visa Inc. from 2014-2012, and Head of Global Consumer Marketing from 2012-2008 where he led global marketing to advance the Visa brand, accelerate product growth and deliver business results for a $12 billion plus global business. Burke was also the president of JWT San Francisco, co-founder of Tonic 360 and held leadership roles at advertising and marketing agencies. He earned his B.S. in Marketing from Babson College.

"I am thrilled to join Kyriba's Board of Directors and collaborate with Jean-Luc and his team as they continue to disrupt the financial technology space," said Burke. "I look forward to bringing the API driven, real-time payments experience to life as the company defines the practice of enterprise liquidity management."

Kuperman most recently served as the Head of International Affairs at Alibaba Group, a multinational technology company specializing in eCommerce, retail, internet, and technology solutions, from 2016 to 2021. Kuperman served as Vice President of International Corporate Affairs of Alibaba Group from 2014 to 2016. Before joining Alibaba, Kuperman held multiple global executive roles at Visa Inc. from 2004 to 2014, including the Senior Vice President of Corporate Brand and Reputation from 2013 to 2014 and Chief of Staff to the Visa Chairman and CEO from 2010 to 2013. Kuperman also serves on the board of directors for Post Holdings, BellRing Brands, Inc. and CoachArt. Kuperman earned her M.A. in Organizational Psychology from Columbia University and her B.A. in Psychology from Middlebury College.

"It's a privilege to join the Kyriba team and advise on the transformational priorities being executed across the company," remarked Kuperman. "Kyriba's reputation as the leading liquidity solution for CFOs and Corporate Treasurers is unparalleled. I look forward to partnering with Kyriba's leadership team to help them accelerate their position as the platform solution and category leader in enterprise liquidity management."

Murphy is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Adobe, Inc., a role he has held since early 2018. He joined Adobe as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller in 2017. Murphy joined Adobe from Qualcomm, where he was the Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer Global Controller. He also held multiple executive roles at DIRECTV over 10 years, including the Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller Chief Account Officer. Over a 30-year career, Murphy has also worked for Experian, Nestle, and Atlantic Richfield (ARCO). Murphy also serves on the board of LegalZoom. He earned an M.B.A. from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California and a B.S. in Accounting from Fordham University.

"I am honored to join Kyriba as an independent board director," said Murphy. "Adobe is a Kyriba customer, and I know first-hand the tremendous value Kyriba's solutions deliver to CFOs and finance professionals. I look forward to sharing my customer-centric perspective with the team."

International private equity firm Bridgepoint has been the majority owner of Kyriba since 2019. "In two years, Kyriba has made significant progress expanding globally and developing end-to-end liquidity management solutions," said Andrew Sweet, a New York-based Partner at Bridgepoint. "We are committed to supporting the growth of Kyriba and this important milestone with the addition of Mike, Kevin, Jennifer, and John who offer a breadth of experience and knowledge that I know will guide Kyriba in executing its transformational growth agenda."

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba is a secure, scalable open platform that leverages artificial intelligence, automates payments workflows, and enables thousands of multinational corporations and banks to optimize liquidity, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and reduce operational costs. With more than 2,000 clients worldwide, including 25 percent of Fortune 500 and Eurostoxx 50 companies, Kyriba empowers CFOs, Treasurers, and their IT counterparts to transform how they optimize liquidity and manage risk, managing more than 1.3 billion bank transactions per year, and 200 million payments into 140 countries annually. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Dubai, Frankfurt, London, Minsk, Paris, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Warsaw and other major locations. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

About Bridgepoint:

Bridgepoint is an international private equity firm. With over €27 billion of assets under management and over $30 billion of capital raised to date, it typically focuses on acquiring well managed companies in attractive sectors helping companies and management teams by investing in expansion, operational transformation or via consolidating acquisitions. Bridgepoint has offices in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Luxemburg, Madrid, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Stockholm and Warsaw.

www.bridgepoint.eu

