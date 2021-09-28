Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Embracer Group AB due to split

Due to split in underlying instrument Embracer Group AB, warrants with Embracer Group AB B class share (EMBRAC B) as underlying instrument will be recalculated. The adjustment will be effective as from September 29th, 2021. Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants. Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1017503