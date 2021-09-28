Anzeige
WKN: A2PS64 ISIN: SE0013121589 
28.09.21
18:02 Uhr
28.09.2021 | 17:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to split in Embracer Group (176/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Embracer Group AB (Embracer Group) held on
September 16, 2021 approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will
be replaced by two (2) new ordinary shares (2:1). The Ex-date is September 29,
2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation options and
regular forwards/futures in Embracer Group (EMBRAC). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1017523
