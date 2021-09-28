- (PLX AI) - Meyer Burger plans to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
- • Says favorable market conditions, growth opportunities, and policy support for the solar industry informed Meyer Burger's decision to establish a production site in the United States
- • Potential for multiple gigawatts expansion in the future
- • Discussions with U.S. states are ongoing, and the final site selection is expected by year-end 2021
- • Production is expected to be operational by the end of 2022
