Expansion of service offering to boost the utility of molecular combing in biomarker discovery

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV)(the "Company" FR0011799907 GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announced the launch of TeloSizer, an innovative solution that expands the company's offering in the field of telomere biology and cellular health analysis.

The new TeloSizer service is built on Genomic Vision's proprietary molecular combing technology including with its early access FiberSmart technology that automatically detects, grabs images and quantifies telomere length on single DNA molecules.

Telomeres are found at the end of chromosomes and help to mitigate the loss of DNA from the ends of these chromosomes during DNA replication. Telomere shrinking is a natural process that leads cells to senescence and human ageing. Unprogrammed telomere lengthening is linked to the onset of several types of diseases such as cancer-related diseases.

TeloSizerphysically measures telomere size and distribution to uncover the link between telomere length and disease onset and severity. It brings essential new insights for determining how telomere length can serve among other things, as a biomarker in personalized medicine.

In recent years, the Health Adjusted Life Expectancy (HALE) has helped to create a $2bn global cellular health screening market. Part of the cellular health market is focused on understanding how telomere length can be recognized as a biomarker in cell aging and in diseases such as cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and other telomeropathies.

"TeloSizer will help to accelerate the creation of new products addressing unmet needs in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets," said Dominique Remy-Renou, CEO of Genomic Vision. "TeloSizer enables the identification of new telomere length biomarkers or, perhaps more importantly, facilitates the validation of existing telomere length biomarkers."

"Telomere tests are expected to be the fastest growing segment within the cellular health screening market that should reach $3.8bn by 2028, and Genomic Vision's TeloSizer service, combined with FiberSmart artificial intelligence automation analysis, provides the market with a unique solution, via molecular combing", said Mark Lynch, Global Commercial and Marketing Director at Genomic Vision.

Launch of TeloSizer further expands the company's services offering and utility of molecular combing. TeloSizer serves as a new application area that, combined with existing market products such as DNA replication analysis, structural variation analysis and copy number variation, showcases how Genomic Vision is providing unique products and services for the characterization of genome maintenance, an important set of conditions that will be required for future work in cellular health and personalized medicine.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on February 9, 2021 under reference number R.21-002, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

