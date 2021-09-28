- (PLX AI) - ISS acquired Rönesans Facility Management Company in Turkey from Rönesans Holding, a Turkish contracting company.
- • As part of the transaction, ISS will partner with Actera, a leading private equity firm
- • Actera has in-depth expertise in the Turkish market, a strong operational track record and will become shareholder of ISS Turkey with a 40 per cent ownership
- • ISS will provide Facility Management (FM) services (cleaning, security, food, pest control, landscaping, reception, patient transport, laundry services and waste management), in a Public-Private-Partnership at four newly built hospitals ("Adana", "Elazig", "Bursa" and "Yozgat") in Turkey until 2045
