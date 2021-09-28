Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 Ticker-Symbol: A07 
Stuttgart
28.09.21
17:03 Uhr
4,136 Euro
-0,030
-0,72 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2021 | 18:41
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd enter into three Time Charter Agreements

Bermuda, 28 September 2021 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd ("AGAS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that we have entered into three Time Charter Agreements for a period of 2 years at an average hire level of approximately $30,000 per day net to owners for the 2008-built VLGC Iris Glory and Venus Glory and the 2009-built VLGC Promise. The vessels are delivered in September and October 2021.

For further queries, please contact:
Kristian Sørensen, CEO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 10
Email: kristian.sorensen@avancegas.com

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 29
Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com

About Avance Gas:
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


AVANCE GAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.