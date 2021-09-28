Avance Gas Holding Ltd enter into three Time Charter Agreements

Bermuda, 28 September 2021 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd ("AGAS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that we have entered into three Time Charter Agreements for a period of 2 years at an average hire level of approximately $30,000 per day net to owners for the 2008-built VLGC Iris Glory and Venus Glory and the 2009-built VLGC Promise. The vessels are delivered in September and October 2021.

For further queries, please contact:

Kristian Sørensen, CEO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 10

Email: kristian.sorensen@avancegas.com

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 29

Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com

About Avance Gas:

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act