Stonepine Capital Management, LLC: DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

1. KEYINFORMATION



Nameofpersondealing (Note 1) Stonepine Capital, L.P. Companydealtin Strongbridge Biopharma plc Classofrelevantsecuritytowhichthe dealingsbeingdisclosedrelate (Note 2) Ordinary Shares Dateofdealing Sale - 27/09/2021

2.INTERESTSANDSHORTPOSITIONS



(a)Interestsandshortpositions(followingdealing)intheclassofrelevantsecuritydealtin (Note 3)



Long Short Number

(%) Number (%) (1)Relevantsecurities 4,489,687 6.62% 0 (2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions) 0 0 (3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell 0 0 Total 4,489,687 6.62% 0

(b)Interestsandshortpositionsinrelevantsecuritiesofthecompany,otherthantheclassdealtin (Note 3)



Classofrelevantsecurity: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1)Relevantsecurities N/A N/A



(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions) N/A N/A



(3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell N/A N/A Total N/A N/A

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)



(a)Purchasesandsales







Purchase/sale



Numberofrelevantsecurities



Priceperunit (Note 5) Sale



30,056 $







2.1708









(b)Derivativestransactions(otherthanoptionstransactions)





Productname,



e.g.CFD Natureoftransaction



(Note 6) Numberofrelevantsecurities



(Note 7) Priceperunit



(Note 5)

(c)Optionstransactionsinrespectofexistingrelevantsecurities



(i)Writing,selling,purchasingorvarying



Productname,

e.g.calloption Writing,selling,purchasing,varyingetc. Numberofsecurities towhichtheoptionrelates (Note 7) Exercise price Type,e.g.American,Europeanetc. Expiry date Optionmoney paid/receivedperunit (Note 5)

(ii)Exercising



Productname,



e.g.calloption Numberofsecurities Exercisepriceper unit (Note 5)

(d)Otherdealings(includingtransactionsinrespectofnewsecurities)(Note4)



Natureoftransaction



(Note 8) Details Priceperunit



(if applicable) (Note 5)

2.OTHERINFORMATION





Agreements,arrangementsorunderstandingsrelatingtooptionsorderivatives

Fulldetailsofanyagreement,arrangementorunderstandingbetweenthepersondisclosing andanyotherpersonrelatingtothevotingrightsofanyrelevantsecuritiesunderanyoption referredtoonthisformorrelatingtothevotingrightsorfutureacquisitionordisposalofanyrelevantsecuritiestowhichanyderivativereferredtoonthisformisreferenced.Ifnone,this shouldbestated. None





IsaSupplementalForm8attached? (Note 9)NO