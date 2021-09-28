DJ Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (September 28, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the change of ordinary shares stake and share in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit owned by Jan Gezinus Dunning, CEO, President, Chairman of the Management Board and member of the Board of Directors of the Company, as well as the related transactions between Jan Gezinus Dunning and his spouse, Olga Dyunning. On September 28, 2021 the Company was notified on the following changes of ordinary shares stake and share in the charter capital owned by Jan Gezinus Dunning:

Date of Share in the charter capital Ordinary shares stake Share in the charter capital Ordinary shares stake change before change before change after change after change July 9, 2021 0.288183%* 0.279111% 0.167145% 0.167145%

*Including 46,226 global depository receipts (GDRs) certifying the rights to ordinary registered shares of PJSC Magnit at a ratio 5 GDRs per 1 ordinary share. The Company was also notified that the changes resulted from the gift of relevant securities by Jan Gezinus Dunning to his spouse, Olga Dyunning. More detailed information is provided below. Notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jan Gezinus Dunning 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, President, Chairman of the Management Board, member of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Share type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of securities to a spouse by gift Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) 0 114,106 Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume d) - Aggregated volume 0 114,106

e) Date of the transaction July 9, 2021

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial Global depositary receipts

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN US55953Q2021

b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of securities to a spouse by gift

Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) 0 46,226 Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume d) - Aggregated volume 0 46,226

e) Date of the transaction July 9, 2021

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Olga Aleksandrovna Dyunning 2 Reason for the notification The notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging a) Position/status managerial responsibilities - Jan Gezinus Dunning (CEO, President, Chairman of the Management Board, member of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit") b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Share financial instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acceptance of securities as a gift from a spouse Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) 0 114,106 Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume d) - Aggregated volume 0 114,106

e) Date of the July 9, 2021

transaction

f) Place of the outside a trading venue

transaction

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Global depositary receipts

financial instrument,

a) type of instrument

Identification code ISIN US55953Q2021

b) Nature of the Acceptance of securities as a gift from a spouse

transaction

Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) 0 46,226 Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume d) - Aggregated volume 0 46,226

e) Date of the July 9, 2021

transaction

f) Place of the outside a trading venue

transaction

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

