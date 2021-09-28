Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.09.2021
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Stuttgart
28.09.21
11:12 Uhr
14,200 Euro
+0,400
+2,90 %
Dow Jones News
28.09.2021 | 19:01
DJ Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 28-Sep-2021 / 19:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (September 28, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the change of ordinary shares stake and share in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit owned by Jan Gezinus Dunning, CEO, President, Chairman of the Management Board and member of the Board of Directors of the Company, as well as the related transactions between Jan Gezinus Dunning and his spouse, Olga Dyunning. On September 28, 2021 the Company was notified on the following changes of ordinary shares stake and share in the charter capital owned by Jan Gezinus Dunning: 

Date of    Share in the charter capital Ordinary shares stake  Share in the charter capital Ordinary shares stake 
change    before change        before change      after change         after change 
July 9, 2021 0.288183%*          0.279111%        0.167145%          0.167145%

*Including 46,226 global depository receipts (GDRs) certifying the rights to ordinary registered shares of PJSC Magnit at a ratio 5 GDRs per 1 ordinary share. The Company was also notified that the changes resulted from the gift of relevant securities by Jan Gezinus Dunning to his spouse, Olga Dyunning. More detailed information is provided below. Notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Jan Gezinus Dunning 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status             CEO, President, Chairman of the Management Board, member of the 
                            Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment     Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name                   Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI                   2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Share 
       type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                            ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
b)      Nature of the transaction        Transfer of securities to a spouse by gift 
 
                            Price     Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                            0       114,106 
       Aggregated information        Price     Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume         0       114,106

e) Date of the transaction July 9, 2021

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial Global depositary receipts

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN US55953Q2021

b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of securities to a spouse by gift 

Price     Volume 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                            0       46,226 
       Aggregated information        Price     Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume         0       46,226

e) Date of the transaction July 9, 2021

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name           Olga Aleksandrovna Dyunning 
2       Reason for the notification 
                    The notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging 
a)      Position/status      managerial responsibilities - Jan Gezinus Dunning (CEO, President, Chairman of 
                    the Management Board, member of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit") 
b)      Initial notification/   Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name           Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI            2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Share 
       financial instrument, 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code    ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
b)      Nature of the transaction Acceptance of securities as a gift from a spouse 
 
                    Price     Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                    0       114,106 
       Aggregated information Price     Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume  0       114,106

e) Date of the July 9, 2021

transaction

f) Place of the outside a trading venue

transaction

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Global depositary receipts

financial instrument,

a) type of instrument

Identification code ISIN US55953Q2021

b) Nature of the Acceptance of securities as a gift from a spouse

transaction 

Price     Volume 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                    0       46,226 
       Aggregated information Price     Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume  0       46,226

e) Date of the July 9, 2021

transaction

f) Place of the outside a trading venue

transaction 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and 
       an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
       its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of 
       BB.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  123113 
EQS News ID:  1236589 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236589&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2021 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
