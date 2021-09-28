- (PLX AI) - Resurs Holding targets growth in earnings per share of at least 10 per cent per year from 2022.
- • Resurs Holding targets C/I ratio before credit losses under 35 per cent excluding Insurance in the mid-term
- • Resurs Holding targets Common Equity Tier 1 ratio and total capital ratio that exceed the statutory requirement by 150 - 300 points
- • Resurs Holding targets to annually distribute 50 per cent of net profit to shareholders
- • Says to dissolve the extra credit provision of SEK 75 million it took for Covid in 2020, which will impact earnings positively for the third quarter of 2021
