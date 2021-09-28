Andersen Global extends its global platform's eastern coverage through a Collaboration Agreement with tax advisory firm BoardRoom Business Solutions Pte. Ltd., adding 14 locations across Singapore, Malaysia, China and Hong Kong.

Founded in 1968, BoardRoom offers a full suite of tax, finance, payroll and corporate secretarial services, providing business solutions and corporate advisory to clients including Fortune 500 multinationals, public companies and privately-owned enterprises. The firm is led by Group CEO Kim Teo and Managing Director of BBS Chester Leong, and operates with 19 Partners and over 800 professionals.

"We are pleased to be collaborating with like-minded professionals who invest in their people and promote stewardship to ensure clients receive best-in-class solutions," Kim said. "Our combined expertise and synergy afford us the opportunity to deliver integrated, independent services in a seamless manner globally."

"BoardRoom provides broad coverage and establishes a strong foothold in the region," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added. "Their extensive experience and knowledge will be invaluable to our clients with local and regional interest. Kim and his team demonstrate the highest professional standards, and we look forward to working together as we continue to expand the capabilities of our group in this important region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 8,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 315 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

