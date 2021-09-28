Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.09.2021
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
WKN: A1J2DU ISIN: US25470V1098 
ACCESSWIRE
28.09.2021 | 21:32
Discovery Minerals Ltd.: Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Discovery Minerals LTD (OTC PINK:DSCR)

Discovery has signed an LOI with a property in Zambia with the owners, containing two gold ore bodies and some copper and cobalt occurrences. This agreement is subject to a full due diligence review of the properties. Ongoing negotiations are currently being carried out as to the final details. Discovery will be the Operators of these mining operations. The gold mines have been declared as having reserves in accordance with two Australian JORC Reports.

Additionally, Discovery would like to apologize for any error or miscommunication regarding PINK status on OTC Markets. We have addressed this issue and have submitted all updated information required today. Verified and PINK status will be up and running soon.

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Discovery Minerals Ltd.
+1 (310) 607-8252
Admin@discoveryminerals.com

SOURCE: Discovery Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665969/Update-from-Discovery-Minerals-LTD-DSCR

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
