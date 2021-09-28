Jøtul AS: Jotul Holdings SA to redeem its outstanding up to NOK 400,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds with ISIN NO0010815749

Jotul Holdings SA hereby announces that its up to NOK 400,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds with ISIN NO0010815749 (the "Bonds") will be redeemed in advance in accordance with Clause 9.3 (Voluntary total redemption (call option)) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

The redemption date will be 25 October 2021. The redemption amount for each Bond shall be 100.00 per cent. of the nominal amount, plus accrued but unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the applicable redemption date. The redemption amount will be paid to the bondholders holding Bonds on the applicable record date (being 21 October 2021).

Jotul Holdings SA's obligation to redeem the Bonds on the redemption date is conditional upon Jøtul AS, prior to the applicable record date, issuing senior secured floating rate bonds (the "New Bonds") and Jøtul AS fulfilling the conditions precedent for disbursement of the net proceeds from the issue of the New Bonds, which are, among other things, to be applied towards (i) financing the redemption of the Bonds by way of repayment of shareholder loans provided by Jotul Holdings SA, and (ii) financing general corporate purposes.

The Bonds will be de-listed from the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm in connection with the redemption date and the last day of trading will be the date falling on or about 21 October 2021.

Click to read: Pdf call notice attachment

For more information, please visit Jotul Holdings SA's website at https://intl.jotul.com/investor-relationsor contact:

Pareto Securities in capacity of Sole Bookrunner and Financial Advisor: Markus Wirenhammar, Head of Investment Banking Tel: +46 708 72 51 86

Jotul Holdings SA: Nils Agnar Brunborg, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +47 69 35 90 00



This is information which Jøtul Holding SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 22:25 CEST on 28. September 202

Attachment