Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - Mr. George Graham, the President of ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) ("Airtest"), a leading provider of sensor technologies for building applications, reports that Airtest has granted 1,500,000 option shares with 500,000 being granted to one director and each of two management officers. The option shares are priced at $0.08 per share and have an expiry date of September 28, 2023.

