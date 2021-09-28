Generation Income Properties, Inc.: Generation Income Properties Announces Expansion of Portfolio With Closing of $4.5 Million Acquisition

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPRU) ("GIP" or the "Company") announced the closing of a 15,288 SF single-tenant retail asset in Rockford, Illinois for total consideration of approximately $4.5 million on August 13, 2021. The building was purchased jointly with a tenants-in-common partner who contributed $1.2 million, $2.7 million in bank financing and approximately $600 thousand from a joint venture partner.

The building is occupied by La-Z-Boy (LZB), which has approximately 6.5 years remaining on its primary lease term and annualized base rent of approximately $358,800. David Sobelman, President and Chief Executive Officer of GIP, noted "We're happy to see our portfolio grow with this transaction. GIP continues to purchase assets leased to credit worthy tenants. With an approximately $1.5B market cap and no meaningful debt, LZB is the type of tenant we seek for our portfolio."

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in major United States cities, with an emphasis on the major primary and coastal markets. GIP invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release, whether or not expressly stated, may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

