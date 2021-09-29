Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to Dermaskin Ltd., as Ethos Asset Management INC completes its first deal in Wales, United Kingdom

ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA announced a new long-term financing partnership with Dermaskin Ltd., with a significant capital infusion of £4 Million GBP, that will continue for several years. This will enable the Cardiff-based property development company to deliver 17 Apartments with associated parking.

This project offers a proposed development located on the corner of Cathedral Road and Sophia Close, a tree-lined street leading to the Sport Wales National Centre and Bute Park.

The development is situated in what is one of Cardiff's most sought-after residential areas. The site is in a designated conservation area a short walk from Cardiff City Centre with excellent public transport links, all close by.

Carlos Santos, President and CEO of Ethos, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Dermaskin Ltd. and its founder Dr. Sid Gautam, who apart from being a successful medical Doctor and Cosmetic Surgeon, has operated a very successful property development business for the last fourteen years. The project is very well placed to be a sell-out success with 50% of the properties projected to be sold off plan alone. Ethos is proud to be part of such a unique and prestigious project and especially delighted to have completed our first deal in Wales as we continue our commitment to investing in European markets."

Dr. Sid Gautam, Founder and CEO, Dermaskin Ltd., said, "We are delighted to be associated with Ethos and look forward to forging a long-term relationship with Carlos and his whole team. Over the next five years, our group objectives are to bring upwards of £50 million pounds of prime, high-quality real estate projects to the UK market with the valued assistance of Ethos, our preferred partner."

About Ethos Asset Management:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing. Providing financing to government and privately promoted projects in every continent and every sector, Ethos has developed a unique risk modulation model which allows them to provide financing in terms not available anywhere in traditional financial markets. Additionally, Ethos provides advice to structure projects and restructure debt. Ethos supports and develops their clients to navigate changing market environments to achieve their long-term goals with confidence.

You can hear from Carlos Santos, Ethos CEO, in Dubai where he is Guest Speaker and Panellist at The Leaders Without Borders Leadership Summit and International Honours, the #1 gathering of high-achieving level professionals from all across the world, at the Habtoor Palace, Dubai, on 29th 30th September, 2021.

For more information about Ethos, please visit: https://www.ethosasset.com/

About Dermaskin Ltd:

"Founded as a general medical and specialist medical powerhouse in Wales and the South West, the group has diversified into real estate developments of the highest calibre. The vision of the founder, Dr. Gautam is 'Luxury, Integrity and Distinction' and it is with this motto that the group has forged its vision for the future."

For more information about Dermaskin Ltd, please visit: http://www.dermaskin.co.uk/property

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928006170/en/

Contacts:

Dr. Sid Gautam, Dermaskin Ltd., Contact: sid@dermaskin.co.uk

Ethos UK Contact: Mr. Craig Freeman, Ethos Associate; craig@freemansaccountancy.com

Ethos USA Contact: Attributed Holdings International, Ethos Associate; info@attributedholdings.com