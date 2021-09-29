

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) said it has reached an agreement in principle with the Louisiana Attorney General's office to settle all opioid-related cases and claims of the state and other Louisiana governmental persons and entities for $7.5 million.



The settlement will be subject to 100% participation by Louisiana's political subdivisions, with the payment provided by October 28, 2021. The settlement will include no admission of wrongdoing, fault or liability of any kind by Endo and its value should not be extrapolated to any other opioid-related cases or claims.



Earlier this, Endo said it agreed to pay $50 million to settle lawsuits by New York state, Suffolk and Nassau counties, related to marketing and sale of prescription opioid medications.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENDO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de