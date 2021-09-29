Qatari Diar Selects Yardi Platform to Digitise Real Estate Operations

Qatari based investment company will utilise a single connected solution to streamline commercial and residential-portfolio operations in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company has selected Yardi to unify core real estate business processes to drive greater efficiencies and improve operational services from a single connected solution.

As of 2020, Qatari Diar has a shared capital of US $8 billion with 50 investment projects under development in 22 countries. Its portfolio consists of commercial offices, retail, residential and land.

Qatari Diar will implement Yardi Voyager for commercial and residential asset and property management; Yardi Lease Manager to manage the leasing process; Unit Sales CRM to streamline residential sales; Yardi Forecast Manager to create faster, more accurate budgets and rolling forecasts; Yardi Orion Business Intelligence, a mobile-enabled platform that provides a holistic view of asset performance; Yardi Document Management for SharePoint to centralise content management; Yardi Advanced Maintenance to increase visibility and automate maintenance; and Yardi Procure to Pay, a centralised procurement solution that includes vendor management, procurement and electronic invoice processing.

"From our beginnings, Qatari Diar has been committed to bringing our vision for real estate to life. We work on projects that improve quality of life and contribute to community on an international level," said Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, CEO of Qatari Diar. "Utilising Yardi's best-in-class technology to digitalise our real estate operations through a single connected solution will further help fulfil these goals."

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Qatari Diar," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "Yardi is excited to continue our role as a key contributor to the digitisation of real estate technology in Qatar, helping our clients meet strategic goals and better serve customers and communities."

About Qatari Diar

Qatari Diar Real Estate Company was established in 2005 by the Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. Headquartered northeast of capital, Doha, on the coast of the Arabian Gulf. Qatari Diar was entrusted to support Qatar's growing economy and to coordinate the country's real estate development priorities. For more information, visit qataridiar.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit yardi.ae.

