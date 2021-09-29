CS Global Partners: Dominica's Education Sector Presents Opportunities for Foreign Investors Seeking Better Future for Children

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica has completed rehabilitation on a $1.4 million-dollar primary school with help from the Government of Canada, a consistent ally of the island nation. Education remains a high priority for the government of Dominica, one that has attracted foreign investors looking to invest in their future, and that of their children's.

According to Ken Edwards, the Member of Parliament for the La Plaine Constituency, the construction on the school was scheduled to be ready in time for the start of the academic year. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the school is not currently in use.

"We are thankful to the Government of Dominica and the Delices people are also thankful to the Canadian Government for giving them this place for learning. We have always taken education very, very seriously, and I can only see better things with this new school for the teachers and students, who now have a better ambience for learning, and I predict good things for the Delices Primary School," Hon. Edwards stated. He also noted that the school was built with resilience, an important feature for Dominican infrastructure.

The investment from the Canadian Government symbolises Dominica's strong international allyship. However, the island also invests heavily from homegrown funds. This includes the island's popular Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Launched in 1993, the initiative was designed to boost foreign direct investment, diversify the island's economy and offer a trusted route to a second citizenship.

According to a Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) report, CBI funds have contributed to the rehabilitation of 15 schools, finding intern placements for education mentors and sponsoring students abroad. Currently, the programme is also supporting the construction of a new primary school in Dominica.

Dominica presents a unique opportunity to boost opportunities for investors and their loved ones, particularly during the pandemic. Second citizenship from Dominica not only provides access to higher quality education but increases global mobility and opens doors to new business prospects. Dominica's CBI Programme is regarded as the world's best, as recognised by the annual CBI Index. It is also one of the longest-standing options on the market, demonstrating longevity and a wealth of experience.

