MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ BIETET INSGESAMT 22 KRYPTO-ASSETS AUF IHRER PLATTFORM AN

Zürich, 29. September 2021

Leonteq erweitert ihr Angebot an digitalen Vermögenswerten auf insgesamt 22 Krypto-Assets in der DACH-Region.



Leonteq erweitert ihre Plattform um vier neue Krypto-Assets. Tracker-Zertifikate mit Solana, Compound, 0x und Yearn.Finance als Basiswerte sind ab sofort für Schweizer Anleger als kotierte Produkte an der SIX Swiss Exchange sowie als nicht kotierte Produkte und für deutsche und österreichische Anleger als kotierte Produkte an der Börse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG verfügbar. Gleichzeitig lanciert Leonteq kotierte Tracker-Zertifikate an der BX Swiss mit Filecoin, EOS, Aave, Algorand und Cosmos als Basiswerte.

Mit dieser Expansion baut Leonteq ihre marktführende Position beim Angebot von Krypto-Assets in verbriefter Form weiter aus. Heute können institutionelle Investoren als auch Privatanleger in der DACH-Region auf Leonteqs Plattform für Anlagelösungen Produkte aus dem grössten verfügbaren Universum mit insgesamt 22 Krypto-Assets, darunter Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Ethereum und Ripple, auswählen.

Tino Wendisch, Managing Director und Head Crypto Offering bei Leonteq: «Dank des kontinuierlichen Ausbaus unseres Angebots in dieser aufstrebenden Anlageklasse können Anleger zwischen einer breiten Palette verschiedener Krypto-Assets und deren unterschiedlichen Geschäftsmodellen wählen. Mit den jüngsten Neuzugängen repräsentiert unser Universum mehr als 90% der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung aller Krypto-Assets, ohne Stablecoins.»

Leonteqs Angebot an Krypto-Assets bietet sowohl institutionellen Investoren als auch Privatanlegern mehrere Vorteile:

Die Zertifikate werden von Leonteq als ein von der Eidgenössischen Finanzmarktaufsicht (FINMA) beaufsichtigtes Wertpapierhaus mit einer starken Kapitalbasis von rund CHF 800 Millionen und einem Investment-Grade-Rating der renommierten Ratingagentur Fitch Ratings ausgegeben.



Zertifikate (die in der Regel keine Endfälligkeit haben) ermöglichen es in Krypto-Assets über eine traditionelle Depotstelle zu investieren, die über eine regulierte Börse wie SIX, BX Swiss oder Börse Frankfurt bequem zugänglich sind - so einfach und sicher wie Aktien oder Anleihen.



Anleger müssen keine öffentlichen und privaten Schlüssel oder Wallets verwalten.

Als eine führende Anbieterin innovativer Anlagelösungen ist Leonteq auch Pionierin im Angebot strukturierter Produkte auf Krypto-Assets. Seit 2017 emittiert Leonteq in der Schweiz Tracker-Zertifikate auf die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen. Leonteq bot ihren Kunden 2017 auch das weltweit erste Short-Tracker-Zertifikat auf Bitcoin, 2018 die erste börsengehandelte aktiv verwaltete Strategie sowie 2019 den weltweit ersten Reverse Convertible auf Bitcoin an. Leonteq hat zudem zwei Jahre in Folge den Swiss Derivative Award für alternative Basiswerte gewonnen.

Mehr zum Krypto-Asset-Angebot für Schweizer Anleger.

Mehr zum Krypto-Asset-Angebot für deutsche Anleger.

Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 12 Ländern präsent, welche über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON). Leonteq Securities AG ist die wichtigste operative Tochtergesellschaft der Leonteq AG, ein von der Eidgenössischen Finanzmarktaufsicht FINMA reguliertes Wertpapierhaus und Mitglied des Schweizerischen Verbands für Strukturierte Produkte.

