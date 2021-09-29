EQS Group-News: Leonteq AG
/ Schlagwort(e): Produkteinführung
MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ BIETET INSGESAMT 22 KRYPTO-ASSETS AUF IHRER PLATTFORM AN
Zürich, 29. September 2021
Leonteq erweitert ihr Angebot an digitalen Vermögenswerten auf insgesamt 22 Krypto-Assets in der DACH-Region.
Mit dieser Expansion baut Leonteq ihre marktführende Position beim Angebot von Krypto-Assets in verbriefter Form weiter aus. Heute können institutionelle Investoren als auch Privatanleger in der DACH-Region auf Leonteqs Plattform für Anlagelösungen Produkte aus dem grössten verfügbaren Universum mit insgesamt 22 Krypto-Assets, darunter Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Ethereum und Ripple, auswählen.
Tino Wendisch, Managing Director und Head Crypto Offering bei Leonteq: «Dank des kontinuierlichen Ausbaus unseres Angebots in dieser aufstrebenden Anlageklasse können Anleger zwischen einer breiten Palette verschiedener Krypto-Assets und deren unterschiedlichen Geschäftsmodellen wählen. Mit den jüngsten Neuzugängen repräsentiert unser Universum mehr als 90% der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung aller Krypto-Assets, ohne Stablecoins.»
Leonteqs Angebot an Krypto-Assets bietet sowohl institutionellen Investoren als auch Privatanlegern mehrere Vorteile:
Als eine führende Anbieterin innovativer Anlagelösungen ist Leonteq auch Pionierin im Angebot strukturierter Produkte auf Krypto-Assets. Seit 2017 emittiert Leonteq in der Schweiz Tracker-Zertifikate auf die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen. Leonteq bot ihren Kunden 2017 auch das weltweit erste Short-Tracker-Zertifikat auf Bitcoin, 2018 die erste börsengehandelte aktiv verwaltete Strategie sowie 2019 den weltweit ersten Reverse Convertible auf Bitcoin an. Leonteq hat zudem zwei Jahre in Folge den Swiss Derivative Award für alternative Basiswerte gewonnen.
Mehr zum Krypto-Asset-Angebot für Schweizer Anleger.
Mehr zum Krypto-Asset-Angebot für deutsche Anleger.
